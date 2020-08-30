Gombe State government is to partner with the National Directorate of Employment, (NDE) in the area of job creation, skills acquisition and entrepreneurial skills development in a resolve to minimise unemployment rate, particularly among the youths and women.

State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya while at a meeting with the Director-General of the NDE, Dr Nasiru Ladan Mohammed Argungu at the Headquarters of the Directorate in Abuja, said that his administration is poised to ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth, especially in the post- covid area.

According to the governor, Gombe will key into various initiatives and programmes of the NDE to provide job opportunities, promote direct financial inclusion and self-actualisation as well as to curb poverty and unemployment among the youths and women of the state.

While describing youths as the backbone and future of society, Inuwa Yahaya asserted that his administration will spare no effort in providing opportunities for them to acquire skills for sustainable livelihood.

He further said that his administration has already made provision in the reviewed 2020 budget to stimulate the economy and mitigate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, especially on smallholder businessmen and women.

Earlier, the NDE Director-General, Dr Nasiru Ladan Mohammed Argungu said the Directorate is interested in dealing with Chief Executives of States who have the interest of the people at heart.

The DG said that “Am happy to tell you that from the little discussions I had with the governor of Gombe State, I realised that this is one man who has the interest of his people at heart. I congratulate the people of Gombe State for having such a humble, exemplary and passionate leader who put the interest and welfare of his people first “.

Ladan Argungu also said that as far the issue of training and employment is concerned, his directorate has the capacity to deliver on its mandate anytime such is required of it.

He further said that the mandate given to the directorate by the government is to create and provide jobs through entrepreneurship skills development.

He then expressed appreciation to Inuwa Yahaya for the visit, saying that he was the first state governor to personally visit him at the NDE Headquarters to seek partnership.

He thereafter presented to the Gombe State Governor with 1,100 trainee enrollment forms to be distributed across the 11 LGAs for training on various trades and another 1,100 for the Directorate’s Micro Economic Enhancement Scheme in which funds will be given to small scale businessmen and women to expand their businesses.

The Director-General assured the governor that as soon as the forms are completed and returned to the headquarters of the NDE, the Directorate will release funds to the beneficiaries through its Gombe State office as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.

