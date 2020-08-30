Not easy to ‘blow’ in Nigerian music industry —DJ Bamzyriches

Just as there are many music stars who have made names for themselves in the Nigerian music industry, there are many more seeking relevance.

For some of them, they need just a song or an opportunity to ‘blow’, like they say in common parlance.

While so many eventually ‘blow’, many never get to see light of day but for South Africa-based Nigerian DJ, DJ Bamzyriches, born Olaiya Olatunde Abdul-lateef, he got his cue early enough when things were not really working for him in Nigeria.

The rising disc jockey moved to South Africa in search of pastures new and seems to have found fame.

In less than two years of exploring the Madiba country as a man behind the wheel of steel, fortune has begun to smile upon him which he believes would have been difficult to achieve in Nigeria.

Speaking to R in an interview, the DJ said his decision to move to South Africa was born out of his determination to fulfill his dreams.

“While in Nigeria, it was very difficult for me to chase my dream of becoming a DJ or a singer. To ‘blow’ on the Nigerian music scene is very difficult. As an upcoming artiste, everyone looks down on you and makes no move to help, but here in South Africa, it’s a different game.

“They give you opportunities here. Since I moved here four years ago, things have really changed. I have had many opportunities, including travelling to many countries of the world,” he said.

Speaking further, Bamzyriches who has worked with notable disc jockeys in South Africa like DJ Mophorisa, DJ Tira and many others, added that he had to relocate to pursue his dreams.

