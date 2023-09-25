The Zamfara Police Command reassured the general public on Sunday that security operatives were making efforts to rescue the remaining kidnapped students of the Federal University of Gusau from the kidnappers.

This was contained in a statement in Gusau by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Yazid Abubakar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that scores of students, comprising males and females, of the Federal University of Gusau were kidnapped by bandits recently.

According to the statement, “On September 22nd, at about 02:50 hrs, suspected bandits with sophisticated weapons invaded rented students’ hostels in the Sabongida community near the university.

“Unfortunately, the bandits kidnapped an unspecified number of students at an unknown destination.

“The search and rescue operations by the command, in collaboration with the security operatives, yielded the positive result of rescuing seven out of the kidnapped victims.

“The rescued victims have been reunited with the management of the university.”

The PPRO appealed to the general public to remain calm, as “the command, in collaboration with other security agencies, is making efforts to rescue the remaining students from the kidnappers”.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, Muhammad Dalijan, had visited the scene of the incident and put some measures in place to avoid the reoccurrence of the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police





Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…