The Senate has urgently called for the rescue of the abducted female students of the Federal University in Gusau, Zamfara, by yet-to-be-identified bandits.

NAN reports that the police stated that on Friday, at about 02:50 hrs, suspected bandits, riding about 50 motorcycles and armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded three students’ rented apartments in Sabon Gida Village near the Federal University of Gusau, kidnapping an unspecified number of students.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He emphasised that rescuing the innocent female students from the captivity of the bandits must be the topmost priority of the country now.

Yar’Adua decried the scourge of banditry and insurgency by criminal elements in the country, with the attendant abduction of law-abiding citizens being a serious dent in the image of the country and the collective conscience of Nigerians.

“This is a moment that demands swift and decisive action. We cannot underestimate the trauma and anguish that these young girls and their families are experiencing right now. It is our duty as leaders to prioritise their safety and well-being above all else,” he said.

He further mentioned that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies must be well-equipped and positioned to stop the menace that is already threatening the nation’s unity, peace, and progress.

“The recent kidnapping of more than 24 innocent school students of the Federal University of Gusau, Nigeria, particularly the young girls, is not just another unfortunate incident but a clear indication that the insecurity plaguing our country has reached alarming levels.

“We can no longer stand idle and allow our nation’s future to be continually threatened. I call upon all stakeholders in government, from the executive to the legislative and the judiciary, to immediately divert our attention to this heinous attack and ensure the safe rescue of our young daughters.

“Furthermore, let us use this unfortunate incident as a wake-up call; the Nigerian government must intensify its efforts in curbing the escalating insecurity that has permeated our land.

“We cannot continue to allow bandits, insurgents, and criminal elements to terrorise our communities, disrupt the education of our children, and instil fear in the hearts of law-abiding citizens.





“As the head of the committee on the Nigerian Army in the National Assembly, I pledge to lend my unwavering voice, support, and resources to this cause.

“We must bolster our security forces, equip them with the necessary tools, provide adequate training, and enhance intelligence-gathering mechanisms to counter these threats effectively.

“We must ensure that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have the capabilities to rescue these kidnapped students without delay.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…