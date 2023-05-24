Zamfara State Primary Health Care Board has emerged the best performing State in the North west on health care delivery won over N185m in the state.

Presenting the cheque to the commissioner for health on Wednesday in Gusau,the Executive Secretary Zamfara State Primary Health Care Boards (ZPHCB ) Dr. Tukur Isma’il said the development was a breakthrough to the health family and people of the State.

He revealed that Nigerian Governors Forum organized the award event recently as part of the induction for Governors in Abuja to support partners with aim for the State Governments to perform well in the health sector.

“It was organised by Nigerian Governors on Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge, supported by the Nigeria Governors Forum, National Primary Health care Development Agency, Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation, Aliko Dangote, UNICEF to revamp the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR)”.

He said the policy is to maximize the commitment of State Governors to promoting progressive increase in Primary Health Care (PHC) funding.

Dr Tukur appreciated the giant strides of the State government through the state ministry of Health for its tireless efforts on health services in the State.

He disclosed that the awards was as a result of unprecedented achievements recorded particularly the construction of primary health care (PHC) in each of the 147 wards across the state.

“Also part of the commitment was bringing health care under one roof in the state, consistent data, issue of annual plan and persistent routine immunizations meetings and chaired by state deputy Governor among other factors that attributed to the awards” .

“Zamfara has emerged the best performing State from North-west and was awarded with cash prize of N185, 368,000”.

In his response, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Health Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar MC who was represented by permanent Secretary ministry of Health Pharmacy Aliyu Maikiyo said the award is for the entire state.

He maintained that the untiring effort of the present administration and dedication by stakeholders in the entire health sector has made the award possible to the state.





According to him, recently the state government has recruited 759 health workers through health services management Board in the state.

“State government has also recruited 50 staff at school of nursing and also formalised the appointment of casual staff at the primary health care board in the state” .

In their goodwill messages during the presentation, WHO representative in the state Dr Argungu and Executive Secretary Health services management board Comrade Bashir Mafara said the award is not by accident, it was as a result of efforts of the State primary health care board with support from the ministry of Health and other partners in the State.

Both disclosed that, the awards highlight was placed on progress made towards strengthen the existing efforts and initiatives for primary health care in the State.

