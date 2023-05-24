Ibadan-based broadcaster, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, has cried out over incessant invitation, continued harassment and intimidation by the police allegedly over the ongoing murder case of a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Mr. Timothy Adegoke, asking that the Inspector-General of Police caution his officers and men doing this.

Hamzat, who addressed newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday, said the police had been inviting him, harassing and intimidating him on allegations of “cyber bullying”, saying this was regardless of the fact that the matter is still pending in court.

Hamzat, represented by his legal counsel, Mr. Ridwan Adekunle, in company with Mr. Adebayo Yusuf, claimed that there had been consistent attempts to detain him again after he was arrested on May 25, 2022 and released the day after on May 26, 2022.

“He was invited to the State Investigation Bureau (SIB) in Ibadan last Friday for the same issue of alleged cyber bullying which is pending in court, which is not unconnected to the murder of Mr. Timothy Adegoke, a student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

“When he was arrested by officers of the Federal Investigation Bureau (FIB) last on May 25, 2022 and taken to Abuja, he wasn’t told why he was being arrested until they got to Abuja. There, he was told that Dr Abdulrahman Adedoyin complained that Hamzat’s consistent reportage of the murder of Adegoke, and his insistence on justice in the matter, constituted harassment and intimidation to him and his family.”

They alleged that since then there had been consistent attempts by officers of the SIB to arrest and detain him, saying “we live in constant fear because policemen and other security agents are constantly harassing us at our office in Ibadan.

“The law is that once a matter is in court, all parties are enjoined to abstain from any act that might impugn or affect the status quo in respect of the subject matter, failing which will amount to legal rascality and an abuse of due process which tantamount to contempt of court.”

Hamzat said his demand was that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Alkali Baba, should caution his officers and men throughout the federation in the matter, saying “the police are supposed to be upholders of the law.

“They should refrain from inviting, harassing or intimidating Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat pending the determination of the matter in court.”

