In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, Nigerian YouTuber Emdee Tiamiyu apologized for his remark on Nigerian students studying in the UK.

In response to the criticism he received after the interview, the YouTuber issued an apology in a video that he posted on his channel on Wednesday, 24th May, 2023.

Tiamiyu, a well-known expert in advising Nigerians on studying in the UK, asserted that many of them were not seeking fresh qualifications but rather to begin a new life overseas.

In a video he posted on Wednesday morning, he expressed regret and said he had agreed to the interview so that he could discuss the true struggles that the black community faces.

He said, “I am doing this from the reflections and the truthfulness of my heart that you have seen in the interview/ news feature. Please, I am sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

“If what you have seen being circulated has made you uncomfortable in any way at all, I am sorry, deeply and sincerely sorry.

“And why do I say sorry, because for whatever pain that you feel, I feel even more, because if I meet you in person, if we were able to sit in the same space, probably engage, there is nothing in my heart for you other than love, progress and positive support. People who know me in the world know that this is what I have got.

“There is no other motivation than to grant an interview to speak on the challenges that we genuinely face as a black community back at home and also in the UK.”

