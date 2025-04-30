Zamfara Assembly’s factional speaker dissolves house standing committees

The Zamfara State Factional House of Assembly has announced the dissolution of all principal officers and house standing committees, resolving to file financial cases with the EFCC and ICPC to recover diverted funds.

The factional House of Assembly also appointed two sensitive committees to ensure better focus.

This was disclosed today, Wednesday, by the factional Speaker, Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi, shortly after the House Plenary, held in Gusau, the state capital.

According to him, two standing committees, namely Ethics and Privileges, as well as Works and Infrastructure, have been reconstituted to be chaired by Hon. Masama and Hon. Bashir Sarkin Zango, respectively.

The House resolved to submit all financial misappropriation reports against the dissolved House principal officers to the EFCC and ICPC in order to recover all diverted public funds.

During the sitting, under matters of urgent public importance, the lawmakers condemned the lopsided appointment of Permanent Secretaries by the Dauda Lawal-led administration.

The House immediately directed the state governor, Dauda Lawal, to reverse the appointments and ensure the appointment of Permanent Secretaries is carried out fairly across all local government areas of the state.

It is worth recalling that a parallel State House of Assembly emerged last week, Wednesday, headed by Hon. Gummi, which has been raising sensitive issues of public concern against both the executive and the Hon. Moriki-led factional assembly in the state.

