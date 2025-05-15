Zamfara Assembly passes vote of confidence in Gov lawal

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on Governor Dauda Lawal’s leadership style, fulfillment of campaign promises, and the developmental projects executed in the state.

During its sitting today, Thursday, members of the House, led by Speaker Bikyaminu Ismail Moriki, lauded Governor Dauda’s proactive measures toward improving the lives of the people in the state.

Moving the motion to pass the vote of confidence on Governor Dauda Lawal, the member representing Tsafe East, Hon. Bello Mohammed, explained that the governor has performed excellently in just two years, particularly in the areas of health, education, and other sectors.

“I hereby move the motion to pass a vote of confidence on His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, and his administration for the various developmental projects he has initiated within just two years in office,” he stated.

He further explained that some of the initiated projects include the establishment of a Security Trust Fund, Community Protection Guards, and the Consolidated Revenue Law.

Also contributing, the member representing Bungudu East, Hon. Yakubu Bela, disclosed that Governor Dauda Lawal has fulfilled his campaign promises on education and health.

“The Governor has paid all outstanding bills for students on NECO and WAEC. General hospitals have been renovated and fully equipped with modern machinery across the fourteen local government areas,” he said.

The Zamfara State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Bikyaminu Ismail Moriki, stated that after deliberating on the laudable developmental achievements recorded across all socioeconomic sectors within two years, all members unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration.

“Governor Dauda Lawal has recorded significant achievements in executing more developmental projects across Zamfara State,” Moriki added.

