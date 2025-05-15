Man sentenced to seven years for exploiting teenage girl in Kano

A Federal High Court in Kano State, presided over by Justice S. Shuaibu, has sentenced a 55-year-old man, Idris Yunusa, to seven years in prison for the procurement and sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl.

This conviction is particularly notable as it falls under the Trafficking in Persons Act of 2015, which aims to protect minors from sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Justice Shuaibu delivered the verdict on May 13, 2025, emphasizing the court’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of vulnerable individuals, especially minors.

The court found Yunusa guilty of exploiting the young girl, who resides in the Abuja Line area of Badawa in Nassarawa.

The ruling highlights the seriousness of the offense and the court’s determination to address such crimes.

The Judge said that “Under Section 16 (1) of the Trafficking In Persons Act”, the court’s decision reflects a broader effort to deter such crimes and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

The sentence is without the option of fine, reinforcing the judicial stance against sexual exploitation and trafficking.

However, community leaders and child rights advocates have welcomed the ruling, calling it a step in the right direction toward ensuring justice for victims and reducing incidents of sexual offenses against minors in the region.

