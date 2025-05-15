Elections: Reps push for six months imprisonment, N100,000 fine on non-voting citizens

The House of Representatives has passed through Second Reading a bill seeking to impose six months imprisonment or N100,000 fine on non-voting citizens in the general elections.

The private member bill which seeks to amend the Electoral Act, 2002 was sponsored by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and Hon. Daniel Ago, seeks to make it mandatory for Nigerians of maturity age refuse to vote in all national and state elections and for related matters.

The proposed bill seeks to amend the provisions of Sections 9(1), 10(1), 12(1b), and 47.

Clause 2 of the bill seeks to amend Section 9 of the Principal Act by substituting for Section 9(1a), a new Section 9(1a) which states that: “The Commission shall compile, maintain, and update, on a continuous basis, a National Register of Voters (in this Act referred to as ‘the Register of Voters’) which shall include the names of all persons (a) who have attained the maturity age of 18 and are entitled to vote in any Federal, State, Local Government or Federal Capital Territory Area Council election; and’

“Clause 5 of the bill also seeks to amend Section 47 by inserting a Sub-Section 47(4) after Sub-Section 47(3).

“Section 47(4a) of the Electoral Act 2022 It shall be mandatory for all registered voters who ha e attained the Majority Age of 18 and above to vote in all National and State Elections.”

“(b) A person who has attained the Majority Age of 18 years who refuses to perform his civic duty to vote commits an offence and is liable on conviction. to a fine not more than N100,000 or imprisonment for a term not more than six months.”

According to the explanatory memoradum of the bill, it seeks to remedy the large scale apathy to performing a vital civic duty in electing Nigerian leaders. The percentage of Registered Voters that present themselves for actual voting is abysmally low and requires parliamentary attention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ago expressed the need to address the persistent issue of low voter turnout in Nigeria’s electoral process and strengthen democratic participation.

While describing voting as both a right and civic duty, Hon. Ago harped on the need for active citizens’ engagement is vital for any thriving democracy.

He noted that making voting mandatory would reduce apathy and increase political inclusiveness.

However, several lawmakers across party lines, including Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, Hon. Mark Esset and Hon. Ghali Mustapha expressed grave concerns over the feasibility of enforcing compulsory voting.

The lawmakers expressed worry on the implementation of the legislation, the integrity of the voter register, especially in rural and conflict-prone areas and whether it would be fair to penalize citizens in a system where electoral outcomes are often disputed.

The lawmakers also alleged that the bill poses a breach on individual freedom and the risk of forced participation in the electoral processes.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu and Hon. Akarachi Amadi who spoke in support of the proposed legislation argued that mandatory participation would deepen civic engagement and ownership of Nigeria’s democracy.

In his intervention, Speaker Tajudeen argued that the proposed bill would deepen Nigeria’s democratic culture and compel citizens to take ownership of the nation’s leadership selection process.

When the Speaker put the voice vote, despite the overwhelming ‘nay’ voice vote against the ‘Aye’, Speaker Tajudeen ruled in favour of the few lawmakers who supported the bill and referred the bill to the House Committee on Electoral Matters for further legislative action.

