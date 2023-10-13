In the ever-evolving realm of Afrobeat, a rising star is set to make waves with an eagerly anticipated EP that promises to be a transformative musical journey. Adurotoluwa Emmanuel Okanlawon, better known as YungManny, is preparing to unveil his latest creation, “AKATA,” a project that signals his exploration of identity and challenges stereotypes associated with being a Nigerian growing up in America.

“The ‘AKATA’ EP is more than a collection of songs; it’s a statement, a musical odyssey exploring the complexities of my identity and experiences,” YungManny shares. The artist, known for his versatility in singing, rap, and Afrobeat, seeks to break barriers and showcase the rich tapestry of his cultural background.

The title, “AKATA,” is a term that has been used to describe Africans born or raised outside the continent, often associated with a sense of disconnection. However, YungManny aims to redefine and embrace this term, turning it into a celebration of the fusion of his Nigerian heritage with his American upbringing.

“Growing up in America as a Nigerian, I faced stereotypes and challenges. ‘AKATA’ is my way of confronting those stereotypes and sharing the beauty of navigating dual identities,” YungManny articulates. The EP promises to be a harmonious blend of Afrobeat rhythms and contemporary sounds, reflecting not only his personal journey but also the broader experience of the diaspora.

As YungManny ventures into uncharted musical terrain, he is driven by a desire to showcase the diversity of Afrobeat. “It’s about transcending expectations and showing that Afrobeat is not confined to a specific geography. It’s a global sound that resonates with people from various backgrounds,” he asserts.

The artist’s unique perspective and ability to infuse his music with authenticity have garnered him success, with RIAA certification, over 150 million YouTube views, and a remarkable 350 million streams across platforms. With the “AKATA” EP, YungManny invites listeners into a deeper understanding of his narrative, inviting them to explore the nuances of his identity through the universal language of music.

In a world where the global appeal of Afrobeat continues to soar, YungManny’s “AKATA” EP emerges as a significant chapter, adding layers to the genre’s narrative and challenging preconceived notions. As the artist prepares to release this highly anticipated project, the Afrobeat community eagerly awaits the sounds that will echo beyond borders and resonate with audiences worldwide.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE