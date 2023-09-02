Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has promised to install Closed-Circuit Television CCTV cameras in the Onitsha market, particularly the Upper-weka axes of the market, ahead of the upcoming 2023 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He said the project is part of his administration’s agenda to reposition Onitsha markets to meet up with world standards.

The governor made this known during a Business Roundtable with Anambra manufacturers, importers, and exporters.

The event, which had the theme, From Import to Industrialization for Export, was held at the International Convention Centre, Awka, on Friday.

The roundtable session was organized by the State Ministry of Commerce and Industry led by its Commissioner, Dr. Christian Udechukwu, to ascertain the challenges facing manufacturers, importers, and exporters with a view to solving them and attract more investors to develop the state and achieve more growth trajectories.

According to Governor Soludo, the CCTV camera project that the state government is about installing in the commercial city, particularly at the popular Upper-weka axes, was for easy tracking of those criminal elements that have mapped out plans to rob Onitsha yuletide choppers.





Soludo explained that the CCTV camera, when installed, will help in dictating shop burglars, handbags snatchers, touts, illegal revenue collectors, Kidnppers and other sharp practices done in the market that are against the interests of the traders and the state government as well, promising that the camera will be mounted in all the market lines, and called for the cooperation of the market people on the project.

On how to make Anambra an industrial hub of Nigeria, the governor said that the meeting was called for the government to know how it can assist investors and their partners to invest in the state.

He promised that reforms are on course to make sure that the processes for approvals in ANSIPPA are sped up without bottlenecks, pointing out that his government is also taking a second look at facilities in the agency to ensure the existence of “multi doors” for easier access by prospective investors.

He cited the present administration’s huge agenda in agriculture, including the palm and coconut revolution, which will ultimately create a new ecosystem around the state.

Soludo revealed that the government is building up its land bank, pointing out that they are also making efforts to ensure that the processing time for acquiring land C of O gets down to 72 hours.

While assuring that the government will create road markings to differentiate red zones from free Zones for motorists, he stated that the government will address the issue of abuses by ARTMA officials, including taking another look at their fines, though bearing in mind that what they are doing is for the overall interest of the public.

He noted that discussion is ongoing to explore the possibility of generating captive power using gas, promising that by December, Upper Iweka will wear a new look and become the safest place to make Anambra a true investment destination.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Christian Udechukwu, who commended the participants on their cooperation with the state government, assured them that the Soludo’s administration will continue to carry them along and will also ensure that the CCTV camera project is executed in the market.

Speaker after Speaker raised issues militating against them including Monday sit-home, bad roads in and around Onitsha, especially Owerri Road, difficulty in processing VISA, difficulty in procurement of C of O, insecurity, touting, revival of the Onitsha Seaport, among others.

They suggested that the government look into insecurity and erect CCTVs at Upper Iweka, Bridge Head, Borromeo, Nkpor Junction, and other entry points, establishment of integrated trade platform facilitated by the state, provision incentives for more people to go into industrialization, creation of a contributory scheme for manufacturers for greater impact.

Other suggestions were opening up Ogbunike to Oze Road to ease traffic pressure on Newmarket Road, among others.

The event was attended by Group Managing Director of Dozzy Group, Sir Dozie Chukwudozie, ASMATA boss, Mr. Humphrey Anuna, SA to Soludo on Commerce and Industry, Hon. Eloka Maduekwe, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Staff to the Governor and some members of Anambra State Executive Council, among many other business executives.

