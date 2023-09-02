It’s no longer news that many couples have found each other online, as individuals are no longer easily encountered on the street or at gatherings but are too preoccupied with their phones.

Here are a few tips on how to find a partner on social media:

Use of high-quality images and backgrounds as PP

Use your best picture as profile pics across all your social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc.

Update your profile

Give an overview of who you are in your profile, like, What are you doing? What interests you? What achievements have you made?

Be a content creator

Make it a point of conduct to share relevant information on your social media platforms. Are you considering what to write? All writing must not necessarily be formal or religious. You can discuss topics that are close to your heart. What values do you hold? What project are you engaged in? Which locations are your favorites? Even if you are naturally private, try to be more approachable.

Make intelligent comments on other people’s posts

Engage meaningfully in other people’s posts to demonstrate your intelligence. Even if you disagree, you should always share your opinion with respect.

Avoid endearment terms





Avoid endearment terms with someone you like the first time you send a message, as words like Hello sexy, love, and babe are a turn-off to most people.

Lastly, When actual dating has been confirmed, Be sure the first meeting place is public enough for safety measures; remember that this is your first time meeting your potential partner physically.

