As part of efforts to encourage youth in the pursuit of Western education, the Board of Trustees, Ebira Education Trust Fund, has awarded a scholarship to an indigent student to read Chemical Engineering at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Trust Fund, Professor Mohammed Salihu Audu, who approved the scholarship to the beneficiary Fahad Onoruoyiza Idris, disclosed that the scholarship award, which is two hundred and fifty thousand naira (N250,000), is to enable the awardee kick start his course of study.

Speaking during the presentation of the scholarship award to the beneficiary at NUJ press centre in Lokoja, Kogi State, Professor Audu, who was represented by the Secretary, Board of Trustee Alhaji Hussaini Obadaki, lamented that last year Fahad Idris got a scholarship to study in Turkey, but missed the opportunity due to poor financial status of the parents who were to fund twenty percent of the total cost.

“Fahad financial predicament is so pathetic and touching. This is a young man who did the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination last year and came out with flying colours and got admission to one of the universities in Turkey. He was given an 80 percent scholarship, and the parents are expected to pay the remaining 20 percent.

“Unfortunately, Fahad lost the opportunity because the parents could not pay the 20 percent. Fahad took it as a challenge; this year, he wrote another JAMB and scored 340. He was also offered admission to study chemical engineering at the University of Ilorin.





“Sadly, since the time the admission was offered to Fahad, the parents can not afford to pay the acceptance fee, let alone the school fees,” he said.

He pointed out that Fahad predicament was brought before the Ebira Education Trust Fund by the leadership of the Okengwe Development Association in Okene LGA, noting that upon investigation by the Trust Fund, the thing the association said about Fahad is true.

According to him, the scholarship of N250,000 was awarded to him by the Ebira Education Trust Fund to enable him to pursue his education.

While soliciting support from well-meaning individuals, corporate organizations, and the government, Prof. Audu said that the world deserved to support the less privileged in society, especially those brilliant and intelligent students whose parents do not have the financial strength to sponsor their education.

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Council Comrade Adeiza Momohjimoh, who presented the scholarship to the beneficiary, appealed to the Kogi State government to come to the aid of Ebira Education Trust Fund to enable it to render assistance to the less privilege in the area of education.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the Kogi state government to please come to the aid of this Ebira Education Trust Fund. I can remember vividly that at the time this Trust Fund was launched few years ago in Kogi State, the Chief of Staff who represented the governor pledged the sum of three hundred million naira (#300M) to the Trust Fund.

“From the information at my disposal, the pledge was yet to be redeemed. I want to appeal to the state government to please do everything necessary so that the amount pledged is remitted to the Trust Fund because if that is done, so many people who are having similar situations like Fahad Idris could be reached and helped because people who are civil servants are the one contributing the token the Trust Fund is using so far” the NUJ Chairman appealed.

The Chairman, while commending the Trust Fund for finding him worthy of presenting the 2022 and 2023 scholarships to the beneficiaries, advised Fahad to take his studies squarely when he reached school to enable him to get the impressive grade that would justify the scholarship given to him.

In his words of appreciation, Fahad Idris, who was visibly joyous, simply said, “I lack the words with which I can express my appreciation to the BoT, members of Ebira Education Trust Fund, and Ebira Youth Congress (EYC), but I promise to make them proud”

