Ganduje condoles with former Speaker Na’Abba over mother’s death

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has described the death of Hajiya Rabi Umar Na’Abba, the mother of former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, as a great loss, not only to her family but to the government and people of Kano state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano state, Comrade Abba Anwar made available to newsmen on Friday.

Ganduje said”We received the information about her death in the most shocking way. As a mother of all, who believed in a disciplined and righteous society, her death will leave a great vacuum in our great state.”

According to him, “She left to the Almighty Allah when Kano and the entire country needed parental guidance from patriotic and righteous elders like her, but Allah Almighty needed her the most at the most appropriate time divinely chosen by our Great Creator.

“If you look at the good and quality children she nurtured, one will, but understand that she was a leader of great substance in her own right,” he said.

He then stated that “On behalf of the government and people of Kano state, we are commiserating with our brother, former Speaker House of Representatives, Right Hon Ghali Umar Na’Abba over the death of our dear mother, Hajiya Rabi Umar Na’Abba,”

He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness and blessings over her and urged all the family members to always follow in her footsteps for a successful life.

