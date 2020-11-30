Yuletide: FRSC warns against recklessness on highways

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is set to ensure maximum reduction of road carnage on major highways in this Ember months, warning motorists that the Commission will not tolerate recklessness on the highways in the month of December.

The Sector Commander of the Commission for Kebbi State, Danasabe Lawal Shehu who disclosed this to Tribune Online recently in his office explained that all identified hotspots will be adequately monitored by his men.

Shehu explained further that spots like Ambrusa town along Birnin-Kebbi/Arugungu Road and Kalgo town along Birnin-Kebbi/Jega Road are two locations that require attention because they are gateways to other parts of the country.

He stated that his Command will organise public lectures for commercial vehicle operators at their various motor parks to further sensitise them on the need for total adherence to road safety rules and regulations which include overspeeding, overloading, reckless driving among others.

“In as much as FRSC has no power to stop anybody travelling for the yuletide, we advise motorists and computers alike to adhere strictly to covid-19 guidelines as stipulated by NCDC,” he said.

He said further that with good relationship and understanding being enjoyed by his command and other stakeholders in the state, there would be a tremendous reduction in road accidents before, during and after the yuletide.

