President Muhammadu Buhari has shared the joy of celebrations as a 27-year-old gourmet chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, better known as Hilda Baci, made history by breaking the world record for longest hours of cooking, finding her way into the Guinness Book of Records, and placing Nigeria’s on the global spotlight.

A statement issued on Monday by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari lauded the young culinary expert for turning her talent and passion into a career, with a rippling effect on the economy as she runs a restaurant in Lagos, and trains other talents on entrepreneurship, and now leads the world in resilience, perseverance, and consistency in cooking.

The President noted the antecedents of the restaurateur, “who dazzled at the Jollof Face-off Competition, 2021, preparing mouth-watering dishes that won the choice prize, and settled an age-long rivalry with Ghana on which African country should own the trademark for cooking better jollof- rice.”

Buhari expressed the belief that Hilda Baci’s drive and ambition have brought more interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food, as another cultural icon, with huge tourism benefits, hoping more young people will follow in her footsteps.

The President thanked the sponsors of the Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon, government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, celebrities from the bubbling music and movie industry, and fans of the chef for all the support that has brought glory to the country.

He wishes Hilda Baci more grace for a prosperous career.

