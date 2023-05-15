Nigerian sensational chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly called Hilda Baci, has been verified on Instagram hours after surpassing the current Guinness World Record holder for cooking marathon.

TRIBUNE ONLINE checks on her Instagram handle on Monday showed in she now has the blue tick.

With her record-breaking feat, she’s poised to break the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual” after hitting the 87 hours 50 minutes mark.

The Akwa-Ibom lady began the competition on Thursday after she turned on her cooker at 4pm and surpassed the current world record holder on Monday morning.

If certified by the Guinness World Record, she will be displacing the current world record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who achieved the feat in 2019 with 87 hours 45 minutes record uninterrupted cooking.

