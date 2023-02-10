By: Atiku Galadima – Maiduguri.

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed to be loyalists of the Borno State Governor, Babangana Zulum, defected to the Labour Party (LP) weeks to the 2023 general elections.

Receiving the defectors at NLC’s Multi-Purpose Hall in Maiduguri on Friday, the acting secretary of LP in Borno State, Ishaku Yakubu said the defectors were loyalists of the Governor who resigned their membership of the APC to the Labour Party.

Yakubu assured the defectors that they would not regret joining the Labour Party, saying “everyone has equal rights in the LP”.

According to him, “in Labour Party, there is no discrimination, we are all equal, you that joined today are equal in status as we are, we are a one and united family”.

He urged all aggrieved members of the APC and PDP in Borno State to join the Labour Party in defeating APC in this year’s general elections.”

Declaring their support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the governorship candidate in the state, Ibrahim Kadafur, the leader of the defectors, Modu Gana Gudumbali said they decided to join LP because APC has brought hardship to Nigerians.

“We were loyal to our former boss Governor Zulum but we are not gaining anything in that government because the APC are not ready to listen to us, they are not given us room to know our problems in Northern Borno, particularly Gubio, Mobbar, Abadam and Guzamala.

“Five thousand of us decampees (sip) to Labour Party among us is Mustapha Kaka Gubio, Modu Mala APC, Isa Gabchirima, we well known by the Governor as diehard of the APC”.

“The ruling All Progressives Congress had sacked many teachers in Borno, look at issues of naira swap, many IDPs are now don’t have something to eat, no security, no electricity”.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no other candidate who has come up to offer what Obi is offering to the people of Nigeria.





“We want government that will be run by the patriotic people not by social media propaganda,” he said.

