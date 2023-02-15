Johnson Babajide – Makurdi

Youths in the Otukpo area of Benue State on Wednesday joined the protest spreading across the country over the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes.

The youths in their tens stormed the federal highway along Otukpo/Enugu roundabout and burnt tyres to protest the scarcity of new naira notes.

The protest, however, disrupted vehicular movement for hours just as passengers and motorists were left stranded for hours.

The youths lamented the pains and difficulties of Nigerians in accessing the new naira notes.

They sang and chanted, “we are in severe pain, no new notes and old ones rejected.”

Efforts to get the State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene to ascertain if police had been drafted to keep peace in the ancient town were not successful as calls made to the spokesperson, Catherine Anene rang out.

However, a police source in Otukpo who did not want to be quoted confirmed the protest and said that the protest was peaceful.





