By-‘Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

Following the lingering crisis over fuel and naira scarcity, the Ekiti State Council of Elders has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the federal government not to push the nation into anarchy.

The elders, in a statement signed by their president, Professor Joseph Oluwasanmi and the secretary, Niyi Ajibulu, on Wednesday, explained that citizens are daily facing hardship in withdrawing money from the banks and getting fuel from the filling stations.

They argued that if ongoing crisis were not urgently resolved, citizens might be pushed to the war which they said could lead to total breakdown of law and order across the country.

The statement read, ” The Federal Government is strongly urged to as a matter of urgency put its acts together towards mitigating the unbearable hardship the Nigerian citizens are currently facing.

” The Elders considered that Nigerians are resilient, displaying understanding and faith in the on going political dispensation. It however advised that their patience should not be stretched to a snaping level that may result into total breakdown of laws and orders.

” Unfortunately, some pockets of violent protests resulting into loss of innocent lives and properties had occurred in some parts of the Country. The Council of Elders is appealing for more understanding on the part of the populace while the government is putting machineries in place to bring succour on the currency and petrolium problems.”

On the February 25 general election, the council of elders further advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders, ” to ensure that the processes are not in any way truncated under any guise what-so-ever for the survival of the Country.”

While commending the former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN over his recent donation of a court complex to the state’s judiciary and others for their support, the elders urged sons and daughters of Ekiti, ” to always consider how they can impact individually or in groups on the betterment of the State.”