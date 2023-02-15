Lawrence Bajah – Abuja

Acting in response to frequent fire incidents in filling stations around the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), the FCT minister has ordered an immediate clampdown on erring filling stations.

The minister’s order for sanctions was disclosed on Wednesday in Abuja, by the Director General of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr Idriss Abbas during the emergency stakeholders meeting.

This is coming on the heels of about 12 tankers conveying petroleum products exploding into flames, while 3 petrol stations were said to have burnt to ashes, due to flagrant abuses of safety rules by operators, in just three months.

Abbas who was represented by FEMA’s Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, Florence Wenegieme, said the worrisome situation was created by filling station owners and operators who have continued to violate basic safety rules.

He noted that the sanction which would come in different dimensions was targeted at ending wanton destruction because the administration cannot continue to allow unscrupulous business managers to endanger lives and property.

He noted, “There is a seeming lack of adequate knowledge of basic safety rules, absence of functional fire fighting equipment and trained safety officers in most of our filling stations.

“In addition, discharging petroleum products while the premises are already filled with vehicles and other customers waiting, and the activities of black marketers in and around the vicinity of the filling ftations and highways, are dangerous developments that need to be addressed by all stakeholders to avoid catastrophic outcomes in the near future.

“Based on the above worrisome situation, the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, directed that any filling stations that record a fire outbreak would be sanctioned as no responsible government will fold its arms and allow loss of lives and property to be the order of the day,” he added





