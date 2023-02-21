Michael Ovat

Youths in Anambra State have threatened to cause mayhem in the State following allegations of kidnappings and killings against some senior Police officers.

They described the allegations against CSP Patrick Agbazue of the State Criminal Investigations Department in Awkuzu and Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, the Zone -13 Police Public Relations Officer ZPPRO as false and unfounded.

The youths under the aegis of Anambra youth for Good leadership, led by comrade Azuka Omenankiti, said they would block all the major roads in Anambra if those Police Officers were not left off the hook and allow them to return to their respective offices.

They said those who levelled such allegations were the enemies of the State, who wanted to reap where they did not sow.

According to the group, ” some people including members of the security have been scheming to take over from those officers and had been blackmailing them through underground processes.

“The Awkuzu annexe man (Agbazue) who we know as a fine and gentle officer, has made things difficult for criminals in the State and they want to remove him now through trump-up charges and we say, enough is enough.

“The officers are not involved in any form of kidnapping or killing of any sort in Anambra State. The Police hierarchy should equally know that those enemies mentioned the State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and renowned philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze to show you that it’s pure blackmail”

“We are not going to fold our hands and allow some unscrupulous elements to tarnish the image of our best crime fighters in Anambra or mess up the names of our governor and Eze, “the group youths said.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the senior officers were accused of aiding kidnapping, killing and other crimes in the state.

