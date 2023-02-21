Segun Kasali – Lagos

The Boot Party Gubernatorial Candidate in Lagos State, Mr Wale Oluwo has stepped down for the Labour Party Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to form an alliance in the upcoming gubernatorial elections in the state.

This alliance took place at Pa. Ayo Adebanjo’s residence on Tuesday in Lagos.

Speaking at the alliance ceremony, Mr Gbadebo said the state assemblies of both parties will be harmonized consequent upon the alliance.

The LP Candidate, who said Lagos state pays 10 percent of its Internally Generated Revenue to Alpha Beta Consulting amounting to approximately N5bn monthly, noted that such money would be redirected towards N200bn Empowerment Scheme upon winning the 2023 elections.

He explained this would free up N60bn per annum, translating to N240bn in 4 years.

Rhodes-Vivour further explained the N200bn empowerment scheme will be activated by the Labour Party Government from the N240bn realizable.

According to him, Lagosians are requested to group themselves into teams of 5 persons to qualify, noting that this amount will lift 1 million lagosians and their dependants out of poverty.

Also Speaking, Oluwo said the capital market will be approached to make the full N200bn available within 6 months of being sworn in.

Wale continued saying the money will be fully disbursed to beneficiaries within the first year of the Labour Party administration.

He added that the money will be given as interest free loans and each beneficiary will make a daily repayment of N200 over 3 years to fully pay back the loan.





The Former Commissioner noted the money will be applied to support the businesses of entrepreneurs, traders, artisans, women, youth, physically challenged etc.