A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between a businesswoman, Fatima Mohammed and her husband, Haruna Ibrahim, on grounds of lack of love.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi, dissolved their wedlock according to Islamic Law, following Fatima’s prayer for divorce on grounds of lack of love.

”Going to the village to dissolve their marriage as requested by Haruna is denying Fatima her rights, provided that the couple did not have such agreement when they got married.

”Fatima is hereby ordered to refund the dowry of N20, 000 back to Haruna and observe “Iddah” (waiting period) of three months according to Islamic injunction, before contracting another marriage,” the judge held.

Earlier, the petitioner, a mother of three told the court she got married to the respondent under Islamic laws.

”I no longer love him. I beg the court to dissolve our marriage on grounds of lack love,” she said.

In response, Haruna said he wanted their marriage to be dissolved in the village where he got married to Fatima.

The petitioner, however, stated that she was an adult and therefore had the right for her matter to be decided by a court.

