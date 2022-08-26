You’re truly a perfect bridge, Yahaya Bello tells Ajaokuta APC Reps candidate

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), candidate for Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Barr. Sanni Egidi Abdulraheem has bagged an award for promoting unity, harmony and community development in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

The award was conferred on him in Lokoja by “The Nigerian Post Newspaper” during her annual lecture on the topic: “Governance, Leadership Re-Defined, This House Must Not Fall”.

Presenting the award to Barr. Sanni, Governor Yahaya Bello, represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, described the Barr. Sanni is a detribalized personality, who has touched lives positively, irrespective of tribe or religion.

According to Fanwo, the State government is proud of Barr. Sanni, described him as one passionately committed to putting smiles on the faces of people he comes across.

Hon. Fanwo urged Barr. Sanni holds on to the good virtue that has made him a household name, pointing out that the general report from the grassroots, shows that he is acceptable to the people.

Speaking on the topic:” Governance, Leadership redefined. This house must not fall” the guest lecturer, Tope Joel, said Nigeria cannot afford to fail as other countries of the world are looking up to it.

“2023 is a decider for our country and we must redefine our leadership structure because we cannot afford to fail. If the house will not fall we must reengineer from home and train and retrain our wards and children towards the path of righteousness.”

Also speaking, the Chief of staff to the governor Jamiu Asuku said “We must not allow the state to fall, that was why the Governor has made the security of lives and property a top priority of his new direction administration

Asuku enjoined citizens of the state to sustain the effort of the governor on maintaining togetherness which is part of the new direction agenda of the governor.

The Chief of staff seized the opportunity to reel out some of the achievements of the governor including Ganaja bridge, Lokoja, reference hospital, Okene Koto- karfe and others

He called for the cooperation of all citizens to prevent the House from falling but move the country forward towards the path of success and prosperity.

