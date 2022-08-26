Group appeals to Gov. Wike, other aggrieved party members to embrace peace

A political group christened “Plateau for Atiku” has made a passionate appeal to Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and his supporters to close rank with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the overall interest of the party.

The group in a statement signed by its protem secretary, Professor Shedrach Best, said the time has come for all aggrieved stakeholders within the party to close rank and put the past behind them as the party approaches the 2023 presidential election.

According to the statement, the group after its meeting in Jos, re-affirmed its support for the candidature of Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifenyi Okowa.

“Our support for Atiku Abubakar is unconditional and we are working round to deliver Plateau to Atiku come 2023. Plateau has always been the home of PDP and we are confident of victory comes 2023.”

The Plateau for Atiku movement, therefore, called on Nigerians to support Atiku Abubakar’s presidential aspiration adding that the presidential candidate has the requisite experience to stir affairs of the country at this particular time than any other candidate.

It, however, pointed out that Plateau State remain one of the strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nigeria and, therefore, expressed optimism that the people of Plateau will vote overwhelmingly for the party in 2023.

“We want all the aggrieved members to close rank and be more focus at this particular time to approach the 2023 presidential election with oneness and togetherness,” said the group.