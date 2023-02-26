About 24 hours after the opening of polls in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Lagos, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State has assured Nigerians that their votes will count.

According to Agbaje, in the end, Nigerians will be happy that INEC has done a lot to ensure that people are allowed to vote despite a few hitches.

”We want to assure Nigerians that their votes will count,” the commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Collation Centre for the 2023 Presidential Election in Lagos is situated at INEC Media Centre at the commission’s headquarters in the State.

The Presidential and NASS elections were held simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

Journalists, observers among other stakeholders, awaited the commencement of the collation on Sunday.

Collation of results was still at various stages, some at the registration areas, federal constituency, senatorial district and local government collation centres.

It was gathered some security agents were sighted at the centre.

