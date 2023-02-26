Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Barely two days after a fatal crash involving a Dangote cement truck claimed 15 lives in Bauchi, another of truck was involved in yet another fatal crash that has claimed three lives.

A Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report from RS 12.1 Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) contained that the fatal crash occurred on Saturday, 25/02/2023 at about 2000hrs and was reported at 2010hrs while personnel of the FRSC arrived at the scene at 2020hrs taking them 10 minutes as response time.

The route of the crash was the Bauchi – Maiduguri Federal highway at Yuli, Bada Romo Village in Ganjuwa LGA.

The fatal crash involved two vehicles, a Howo truck on the Dangote Cement fleet with registration number, ABS620XA and a Ford Focus saloon car with registration number, AG999JRE driven by one Usman Alasan.

According to the FRSC, the probable cause of the RTC was wrong overtaking leading to a head-on collision.

The number of people involved was 06 comprising 4 Male Adults and 2 Female Adults out of which three people comprising 2 Female Adults and 1 Male Adult were killed.

The victims of the crash were taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), for medical attention while the dead were deposited at the hospital morgue.

DCC MB Bature led the rescue operation while the obstruction was cleared just as all the items and vehicles were handed over to the Police in Soro Division.

