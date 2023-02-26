The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered re-election in nine polling units at Ganaja Village in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi.

According to Alhaji Haliru Sule, Kogi INEC Head of Voters Education and Publicity, the order became imperative as scheduled elections couldn’t hold in those units due to some logistic problems.

Sule told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Sunday that already election materials and the officials were redeployed to the area early Sunday morning for the election.

“We had some challenges holding the presidential and National Assembly elections in Ganaja Village in Ajaokuta Local Government on Saturday because of some logistic problems.

“We tried to see how it could hold the previous day but we couldn’t, so we have to shift it to Sunday.

“The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Hale Longpet, has given the go-ahead for the election to hold this Sunday, February 26.

“We don’t want a situation where some people will be disenfranchised in this very important election,” he said.

Sule called on the people of Ganaja Village to come out en masse to take part in the election and exercise their franchise uninterrupted.

