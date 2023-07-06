The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State ICT Agency, (ANSICTA), Mr Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, has called on other states governors in Nigeria to emulate their counterpart, Prof. Charles Soludo, on his administrative agenda of making Anambra a digitalised state in the country.

He noted that if the policy is been copied and fully implement across 36 states of Nigeria, the issues of security challenges confronting the country will be curbed.

He said he was particularly impressed with how Soludo digitalization policy implementation is fast spreading across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state through the agency under his watch.

Agbata made the call during an ICT Policy Stakeholders’ Engagement Workshop organised by the agency in Awka, on Thursday.

“The policy will help the country as a whole to develop like other countries of the western world. So, called on other state governors to emulate,” he added.

On what Anambra State stands to gain with the ICT Policy Stakeholders’ Engagement Workshop, the ANSICTA boss, said, driven by the passion of Mr Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo., the Agency aims, through the engagement workshop, to harness the vast knowledge base of stakeholders in the Technology ecosystem to evolve a State ICT Policy Framework that will serve as a road map to the implementation of ‘Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere’ in the state.

To ensure adequate participation of the targeted stakeholders, the ICT Agency has made arrangements for a hybrid session, entailing physical and virtual participation in the very important event.

“Mr. Governor’s vision which is carried out through the State ICT Agency’s activities under his watch is that Anambra must keep up with technological advancements around the globe.

“For this to be done effectively, ICT stakeholders need to commit to an understanding and engagement that will streamline activities in the ‘Technology ecosystem,’ so as to deepen its penetration across the state.”

Agbata while commending the media, Civil Society Organisations top government officers, representatives of Anambra State Town Union and other participants, noted that for the policy to achieve its greater height, the agency needs cordial collaboration with all the relevant stakeholders in the state irrespective of political affiliations.

