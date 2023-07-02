Global Teacher Prize Finalist and English language teacher at Government Day Secondary School, Karu, Abuja, Mr Olasunkanmi Opeifa, has received commendations for his efforts in equipping his school classroom with digital gadgets and his literacy project.

The Director and Head of Department, Measurements and Evaluation, FCT Secondary Education Board, Mrs Maria Okhilua, the head of the languages department at Government Day Secondary School, Mrs Adebayo, and one of the direct beneficiaries of his special literacy class, Miss Joy Silas, separately commended Mr Opeifa during the inauguration of the digital gadgets.

Mrs Okhilua explained that Mr Opeifa’s donation of digital gadgets, including projectors, screens, computers, interactive boards, whiteboards, internet devices, and alternative power supply, will greatly enhance teaching and learning in the school and also contribute to the improvement of education in Nigeria.

She highlighted the rarity of teachers in government schools in Nigeria giving back to the schools where they work, making Mr Opeifa’s gesture commendable and worth emulating by other Nigerian teachers.

Mrs Okhilua expressed hope that the digital classroom, as a lasting legacy, will enable students and teachers to explore opportunities in digital education, enhancing their learning and teaching experiences. She further emphasized that the students will now be able to compete globally with their peers.

Additionally, Mrs Okhilua praised Mr Opeifa’s Phenomenon Literacy Project, which provides training for children with reading difficulties from any school. She stated that the project will benefit both teachers and learners by fostering interactive engagements in the classroom. Mrs Okhilua urged the school to make good use of the facilities.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Mr Opeifa, the 2018 Nigeria’s Maltina Teacher of the Year Award winner, explained that his gesture was a contribution towards raising the standard of education in Nigeria.

He emphasized the importance of quality training in producing well-rounded learners and highlighted the use of digital tools and devices as a significant path to achieving this. Mr Opeifa revealed that the funds he used to provide the digital laboratory were part of the money given to him by the 2020 Global Teacher Prize winner, Ranjitsinh Disale from India.

Disale had promised to share part of his prize money with nine other finalists, including Mr Opeifa, who was one of only two teachers from Africa to reach the final. Mr Opeifa expressed his gratitude to Disale for keeping his promise and stated his commitment to continue adding value to people and society through quality education.

