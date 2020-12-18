Your experience is part of your journey to livelihood, Masari tells abducted school boys

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has officially received the 344 abducted students of GSSS Kankara, who have been in the custody of bandits for 7 days.

He told the students their experience is part of their journey to livelihood.

The Governor stated this while receiving the students on Friday at Government House, Katsina.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the efforts made by the entire security apparatus in the state and the country.

“To the parents, let’s thank Allah for his Mercy, we have never given our hope to pray and we will continue to pray until normalcy is returned to our state and country.

He also said, “I want to also use this opportunity to thank the member of the press for their support in the very sad and challenging time which face since the abduction date exactly 7 days now.

“For those who work in ensuring for their release, we say thank you. Above all, we thank Allah for his mercy.

“Let me also used this opportunity to call on all of us, that security is a responsibility of each and every one of us.

‘This incident happened in Kankara but the whole state was involved because most of the students in Kankara GSSS come from the 34 local government councils of few outside the state.

“So, indeed we are all involved. The entire state and nation is involved. Any part of the body is affected.

“For the students, this should be part of your history, as part of your journey to livelihood. I’m sure this would be permanently part of your mind.”

He further told the students that further fact they had suffered both physically, psychologically, mentally and otherwise, ” I m sure that your parents suffered most.”

Masari urged them to always pray to Allah in all their endeavours, as he further reaffirmed government commitment to continue in the discharge of its responsibility until normalcy is restored to the state.

Earlier, while handing over the students to the Governor, the commanding officer 17 Brigate, Brigadier General, W. Idris, said the released of the students, was done based on the combine efforts of security operatives and the state government.

He explained, “we actualised the requisite result here this morning to formally hand over the 344 students of GSSS Kankara, that were rescued from the bandits yesterday day night.

They were taken to Gusau where they have properly taken care of and slept there. We thank God they were rescued and here to handed over to the state.”

