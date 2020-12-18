Traditional ruler kidnapped inside Mosque in Kogi

A traditional ruler in Kogi State, Alhaji Shaibu Usman has been kidnapped inside a Mosque on Friday morning.

It was reliably gathered that the monarch from Kogi east was kidnapped inside the mosque while about to observe subh prayer at about 5.30 am.

According to the source, the kidnappers numbering about five in numbers and fully armed stormed the mosque and dragged the acting first-class Chief in the presence of other worshippers that could not resist the kidnapping of the monarch.

meanwhile, the abductors of Alhaji Shaibu Usman are yet to contact the family.

The Commissioner of Police while confirming the incident to newsmen on Friday said the Police have cordoned off all entry and exit point into the state, with the view to rescuing the traditional rulers.

According to CP Edeh, the kidnappers had laid ambushed at the mosque and zoomed off immediately with the traditional ruler to yet to be ascertained destination.

Also speaking on the incident, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said efforts are on to ensure that the traditional ruler is secured safely.

According to him, “The state government is working with security agencies to ensure his release.

The Kogi State government has also put machinery in motion to ensure even more stringent security network during this yuletide.

The people of Ankpa should remain calm as the government is on top of the situation. We remain committed to the security of lives and property.”

