Ogun reads riot act to drug peddlers at parks and garages

The Ogun State Parks and Garages Development Agency (PAGADA), has warned drug peddlers in any parks and garages to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

This was stated by the Chairman of PAGADA Board, Hon. Abeeb Ajayi, during the inaugural meeting of the agency, on Thursday, said the agency will be collaborating with security agencies including the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to rid off the parks and garages of hoodlums and drug peddlers.

Ajayi noted that the Board had secured the mandate of Governor Dapo Abiodun, to carry out necessary reforms and ensure compliance to safety, security and environmental regulations in parks and garages across the state.

The chairman also informed that operators of trailers and other articulated vehicles causing obstruction along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, especially the Ogun State axis, would be sanctioned.

He said the government was seriously working to clear Ogere, Mowe and Ibafo, among other areas along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, of needless traffic congestion, adding that a mobile court has already been deployed to sanction drivers engaging in indiscriminate parking on the highway.

He said, “Anybody operating in our parks and garages without our registration should note that the Board of PAGADA is not going to take that any longer. We want to have a database and we want to know those who are operating in our industry.

“We are not ready to interfere in the affairs of the individual unions, neither are we concerned about what goes on as their internal arrangement. Anybody issuing tickets without the authority of the agency should know that it is illegal. A lot of introduction of tickets and levies are going on in our parks and garages.

“The Board has equally resolved to also look at these parks and garages and send a warning signal to those who are selling illicit drugs in our parks to immediately desist. We are going to get the security agencies to pursue them out.

“Because this is Christmas season, we have resolved with other sister agencies, including security operatives, to sanitise the expressway. Mowe-Ibafo axis should be cleared off. People should go to the parks to pick their passengers. And again, the people operating at Ogere trailer park should be reasonable with their parking.

“As we speak, there is a stand-by mobile court in Ogere with the operatives of Federal Road Safety Corps and other sister organisations joining in this operation. During this yuletide period, we must make our highway very free.”

He disclosed that a planned meeting with various transport unions and associations in the state would further discuss modalities towards achieving the objectives of the agency.

He added that there was an urgent need to have the database of all operators in the industry towards proper sanitisation of their operations.

