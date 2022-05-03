Young lady found dead in Jos

There was confusion in the Rayfield area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday following the discovery of a corpse of a young lady identified as Francisca Choji.

Tribune Online learnt that the corpse of the young lady was dumped close to the Ray field Resort area on Monday night by some unidentified youths.

A young man in the neighborhood told Nigerian Tribune that the corpse was dumped close to the resort at about 1:00 am adding that the vehicle which brought the body took off at a high speed after dropping the corpse.

According to her Facebook account the decades, she described herself as a dancer, model, singer and actress and was a resident of the Gada-Biu area in Jos North local government.

It would be recalled that a similar incident occurred recently in the same Ray field when two young ladies Pangman Solomon and Jennifer Anthony, a 300 level student of the University of Jos we’re murdered.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer ASP Gabriel Ogaba who confirmed the incident said the police are yet to confirm what led to her death.





“We are aware of the incident, but we don’t know the cause of her death. The investigation has since commenced unravelling the cause of her death. All parts of her body were intact as at the time the body was picked” he said.

