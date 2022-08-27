‘You are the pillars upon whom new Nigeria will be built’

You are the ‘David’ Nigeria is waiting for to bring down the Goliath of corruption and other tides that are plaguing against our dear country. Today, the tasks are higher; we are fighting to save the soul of the nation not from foreigners but from fellow countrymen who only see the national cake. Are you ready to arise and bring the needed transformation to this country? If you will not arise, help will come for Nigeria from another source but what will become of you? It is on this note the school management, the parents and the great crowd of witnesses here are unanimously sending you out to make difference, to transform and set another pace for the Nigerian youths. You are on a mission; you are the pillars upon whom the new Nigeria will be built.” These were the admonition and charge from the lecture delivered by the guest speaker, Dr. Mike Gbadegesin, to the graduating class of 2022 of Sharon Rose Schools and College, Saki, Oyo State, at the school’s 19th Valedictory Service held recently in the school compound.

Speaking on the topic ‘Swimming Against the Tide,’ Gbadegesin defined it as doing something which is the opposite of what most people are doing. He mentioned some of the common tides among Nigerian youth ranging from undue pressure, inordinate quest for wealth (get rich quick syndrome/internet fraud or cybercrime), alcohol abuse, lust for power, sexual objectification in songs and night clubs; cultism, indecency in the name of fashion, examination malpractice, drug abuse, dishonesty among others, of which females are at the receiving end of almost all in our society.

In spite of all the terrible tides mentioned, the students were reminded that they had been prepared in the last six years to swim across the tide as the training received was designed to make them rub shoulders with their contemporaries across the world to enable them swim against the tide in the society.

The speaker also charged the students to be determined to be guided by the correct values of perseverance, postponement of gratification, goal setting, prudence, contentment etc. which will help them stand while others are fallen. Gbadegesin, charge them to settle the issue of identity, set goals, define relationships and making money while schooling.

The director of schools, Mrs T.O. Oluwasola, thanked God whom she referred to as the ‘Rose of Sharon’ for His mercies on the graduands throughout their stay in the institution. She was also grateful to every stakeholder, the proprietor, Deacon Sam Oluwasola, the management and members of staff, who contributed to the successful training and graduation of the 92 students from the secondary school.

Oluwasola again assured parents of the school’s all-round commitment to the children who are still under their care and promised that by the grace of God, the outstanding standard set and maintained by the school over 20 years now would not drop.

The principal of the school, Mr. Elijah Aderoju Adetayo, acknowledged God, who is the secret of all the success the school had recorded so far. Members of the management staff, teaching and non-teaching staff were also appreciated for their untiring efforts both individually and corporately as culminated in the great occasion. Worthy of mention were good characters displayed in high level of maturity, commitment, dedication and ownership mindset even at the expense of their comfort and convenience.

Aderoju spoke of his delight in the students who scored above 300—Adedokun Adeola, 345 while Cosmas Chukwuemeka scored 308 out of the highest score of 362 UTME score recorded throughout Nigeria in the year 2022. Those who represented the school at various competitions, the prefects, parents, alumni and well-wishers were also appreciated. He urged the graduands not to compromise the standard that had been set for them as well as doing their best to acquire skills because Nigeria in its current state has little or nothing to offer.

