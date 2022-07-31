You are born for a purpose (I)

If your life will count you must understand you are born for a purpose.

“Having a purpose is the difference between making a living and making a life. “ Tom Thiss

You are alive to execute a divine agenda. This understanding is foundational and fundamental to making your life to count.

This perspective of knowing you are alive by the deliberate design of God will not only boost your self-esteem but also make you know your life has meaning.

“What you do in your life is only ever as good as why you do it. That why, or purpose, is defined in almost all dictionaries as the “…reason for existence.” When we apply the powerful concept of purpose to our lives and organizations, they transform. Nothing becomes meaningless; everything becomes a stone on the path to delivering our reason for existence to the world.” Zach Mercurio

Purpose is a critical issue.

“The purpose of life is a life of purpose.” – Robert Byrne

God is not a respecter of persons – if He has purposes for others, then He has for each of us too.

Jeremiah was an outstanding prophet in his days and his purpose was clearly revealed by God.

“This is what God said: “Before I shaped you in the womb, I knew all about you. Before you saw the light of day, I had holy plans for you: A prophet to the nations – that’s what I had in mind for you.” Jeremiah 1.4 – 5

Paul is no doubt one of the most prominent people in the New Testament. His life had great impact and till today his life is still “speaking”. See how he spoke of himself.

“But even before I was born, God chose me and called me by his marvelous grace. Then it pleased him to reveal his Son to me so that I would proclaim the Good News about Jesus to the Gentiles. When this happened, I did not rush out to consult with any human being. Galatians 1.15-16.

God is a God of purpose. He does nothing without purpose. You and I are created by God hence we are creatures of purpose.

Your purpose was predetermined before you were born. Your purpose predates you and it behoves you to discover it.





“Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous how well I know it. You watched me as I was being formed in utter seclusion, as I was woven together in the dark of the womb. You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed.” Psalm139.14-16.

We must resolve to live a life of purpose as that is the key to making our lives count.

“Definiteness of purpose is the starting point of all achievement.” W.Clement Stone

TO BE CONTINUED

