Redeemer and the redeemed of the Lord

Continued from last week

If the redeemed are the true believers who have accepted Christ, they are those who are convinced that their sins have been forgiven, and are living a crucified life, it behoves that the redeemed are those who live a Christ-like life. They walk the way Christ walk. Christ in his walk humbled himself. He is meek and lowly. He is not proud. He made Himself of no reputation. From his conception by a virgin, to his lowly birth, not among the rich but given birth in a manger, to the Spartan life he led in spite of the fact that in him all things were made that was made, and all things are consist. Yet we see him working as a carpenter. In a time when the luxuriousmeans of transportation was the donkey, he chose an ass to ride on His triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

The redeemed have the mind of Christ, and they are blessed to have the Kingdom of God. The scripture says of the walk of Christ as, “who, being in the form of God, thoughtit not robbery to be equal with God; But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of man.And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross” (Phil. 2:6-8). The redeemed are not only humble they also forbear the other person, and forgive one another, “if any man has a quarrel against any; even as Christ forgave, so also do ye” (Col. 3:13).

So far we have established that the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ makes repented sinners to become qualified as the redeemed. And in Christ, man is reconciled with God, becomes joint heir with Christ and is made to be seated with him in heavenly places far above principalities and powers because the righteousness of Christ is imputed unto them. They become the chosen generation and apple of God’s eye on earth. “One that has been joined unto the Lord is one spirit.”(1Cor 5:21) The redeemed of the Lord are Christ personified on earth. The world sees Christ in them.

Characteristically, the redeemed of the Lord are distinguished from the world; they are peculiar people and would not conform to this world. They are those who would never compromise their faith regardless of tribulations and persecutions and are imitators of Christ. Even the people of the world recognize them as different people.

The redeemed are heavenly conscious, and as such are not persuaded by the lusts of this world knowingly fully well that this world shall pass away with its passions and desires. They are not devoted to the heaven’s command in vain, but they have a great promise which cannot fail. There is the assurance of everlasting life for the redeemed.

Jesus says; “the thief cometh not, but to steal, and to kill, and to destroy; I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).

He has been given to us to give us life as against death without minding the cost to heaven. “Unto us a son is given, unto us a child is born”. Great joy to the people of the world for the Saviour that is born! ”It costs God His only begotten Son to redeem man. It costs Jesus everything as our Redeemer who paid with His precious blood. For the redeemed that are still in this world it will cost them something too: separation from the world system so that the work of Christ is not in vain; thereby also losing their authority in Him.

They have to leave the world and cleave unto their Redeemer. If you have not been redeemed, there is room for you in Christ. Come unto him by confessing your transgression, repent and accept Jesus as your Lord and Saviour.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.





According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP