Yoruba Obas in Northern states appeal to Akeredolu over herdsmen quit notice

As the seven-day quit order given to Fulani herdsmen by the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to vacate forest reserves in the state lapses tomorrow, the Association of Traditional Leaders/Obas of the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has appealed to the governor to rethink his plan.

According to the association, the menace of kidnapping, robbery and other crimes, which have become a nightmare to Nigerians, requires a broad-based approach.

In a statement signed by the secretary-general of the association, His Highness, Oba (Dr) Alani Kolawole Adeyemi, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the association said criminals involved in the kidnapping and allied crimes in the state should be fished out and treated squarely based on their criminal activities.

“The Ondo State governor, who is a seasoned administrator, a nationalist and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), needs not to be tutored on the implications of the quit orders on national security. The Fulani herders are also an integral part of his subjects, whose welfare and well-being are part of his responsibilities.

“We appeal that concerted efforts should be made so that both the security apparatus of the state, the leader of Fulani herders in the state and national level, as well as all well-meaning Nigerians work towards bringing amicable resolution to the crisis.” A statement signed by Oba Adeyemi, who is also the Sarkin Yoruba of Guyaku district in Adamawa State, stated.

The association, therefore, implored all paramount traditional rulers across the country to immediately wade into the matter.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Yoruba Obas appeal to Akeredolu Yoruba Obas appeal to Akeredolu

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Yoruba Obas appeal to Akeredolu Yoruba Obas appeal to Akeredolu

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE