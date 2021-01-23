Veteran US television host, Larry King, dies at 87

Veteran television host, Larry King, is dead. He was aged 87.

An official statement posted to King’s Twitter account said he passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, United States.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend, Larry King, who passed away this morning aged 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement read.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”

The statement went on to describe how King had “always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programmes, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience”.

“Whether he was interviewing a US president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions,” it continued.

“He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

