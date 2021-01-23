Join APC to get the change you desire, Yahaya Bello tells Nigerians

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress membership registration/ validation exercise which will commence on Monday, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has called on Nigerians to seize the opportunity to join the party.

He made the appeal on Friday night at a meeting held in Abuja with the Forum of State Chairmen of the APC.

Governor Bello who incidentally is the Chairman of the Sensitisation Committee put in place by his Yobe State counterpart and Chairman of the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni maintained that ruling party remained the only platform for Nigerians to actualise the change they crave for in the country.

He said: “We can’t ask for positive change and good governance until we are part of the system that will produce the type of government that we so desire. Our Nigerian Constitution provides that whoever wants to occupy the position of authority in this country must belong to one political party or the other.

As God would have it, APC is the best political party in Nigeria. I will continue to advocate my brothers and sisters to please join the APC, participate actively in all of her activities and programmes, that is the only way you can have a voice, determine the type of government you so desire.

“APC is the party to join. We have several reasons to adduce for Nigerians to join the APC.

“APC is the only party today that has given youths the opportunity to serve at the highest level and APC is the only party that could guarantee youths inclusiveness in governance.

Today, Kogi State is an example. APC is the only party that will give women the opportunity to participate in governance, Kogi State is an example. APC is the only party that will give people with disabilities the opportunity to serve in governance, Kogi State is an example. APC is the only party that will tell our leaders and elders to take a rest while the younger ones will go and do the tedious job along with the guidance of our elders, Kogi State is an example.”

He equally cautioned the acting state chairmen not to allow themselves to be used by chieftains with 2023 aspirations to hijack the process or deprive their rivals of getting registered.

“Nobody should intimidate anyone. Allow other political parties who want to join us to come and join the APC. You can see the gale of decamping from the other political parties, it means APC is the way to go. We are going to ensure that everybody is carried along irrespective of your background, class, religious or creed difference. You don’t have to be afraid or scared of who is coming as a committee to the state to conduct registration.

“If you are a politician that price yourself high, you should belong to the grassroots. All politics is local. You should have followership at the grassroots. What we’re starting with now is the basis- let people come into APC. People make the party. The party doesn’t make people.

“You can not claim to be strong or be in power or in authority today if your membership or base is not big and robust enough. So as Chairmen of our party, you will only be proud of your Chairmanship if you are able to mobilize and have enough numbers from your states – that is your strength as a Chairman. As a leader, the number of people you are able to convince to join our political party either from a different political party or even those who do not have interest in politics before, were you able to make them join APC? that’s your strength. Don’t bother about what happened thereafter.”

