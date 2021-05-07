Pray for Lagos, Nigeria, Abiru charges imams

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Rotimi Abiru, has urged imams to use the period of holy month of Ramadan to pray for the state and for the overcoming of the various challenges facing Nigeria.

Abiru, who is the immediate past Chief Whip of the Assembly, gave this charge at the annual Ramadan programme and meeting with the League of Imams in Shomolu/Bariga which took place at Adaranijo Central Mosque, Pedro, Lagos.

The lawmaker from Shomolu Constituency 2 reiterated that the unity of Shomolu/Bariga was not negotiable for the purpose of development and progress.

Abiru assured the League of Imams of his commitment to ensuring increase in the number of Arabic language teachers in primary and secondary schools in Shomolu/Bariga and the actualisation of the Muslim Community cemetery in the area.

The lawmaker, while applauding the efforts of the federal and state governments in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, appealed to members of his constituency to continue to obey all safety protocols.

The chairman of the League of Imams and Arabic Teachers in Bariga Local Council Development Area, Imam Isiak Olohuniyo, said the people would continue to support the lawmaker in his quest to bring progress and development to the Shomolu/Bariga area.

