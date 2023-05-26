The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has dissolved the State Executive Council and terminated the appointments of all political officeholders.

This is contained in a directive statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government and signed by Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed.

The statement directed all commissioners to handover to the Permanent Secretary Administration.

Buni directed his Chief of Staff to hand over to the most senior official in the Government House.

According to the statement, permanent secretaries in the various ministries are directed to oversee the affairs of their respective ministries.

Meanwhile, the former SSG who is the Chairman of the inauguration committee and other members are to continue as chairman and members of the committee until the swearing into the office of their excellencies the executive governor and his deputy.

The governor commended members of the Executive Council and the other political appointees for serving the state and contributing to the achievements of his administration.

Buni wished them success in their future endeavours.

