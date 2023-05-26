The leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has promised to give its support to the aspiration of former Akwa Ibom State governor and Senate President aspirant, Godswill Akpabio, to become the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The acting chairman of NNPP, Alhaji Abba Kawu Alli, revealed this in an exclusive interview with Saturday Tribune in Abuja recently.

According to the chairman, Akpabio during his recent visit to the NNPP headquarters called for the party’s support to become the Chairman of the 10th National Assembly. He said while there are other leading aspirants for Nigeria’s number three job, the NNPP assured Akpabio of its support as he has the prerequisite qualities to preside over the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly.

“As you rightly stated, Senator Akpabio, his running mate, Senator Jubrin Barau and his team including Senator Ali Ndume, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi and senators-elect from other parties including the PDP, APC and even our party were here to seek for our support for him (Akpabio) to emerge as Senate President. We gave him our support. Of course, you cannot downplay the personality of Akpabio in Nigeria’s political arena. Politics and sentiments aside and to my knowledge, he is capable of running for the office of the President of the Senate.

“We received them warmly and assured him that we will give him our support to emerge as Senate President. Though we heard that there are also two or three other aspirants for the Office of the Senate President for now he (Akpabio) visited us and we assured him of our support. This is democracy and the fact that you are a senator not aspiring for any positions does not mean that you cannot back or support other candidates.

“The general election is over. Before the election, if anyone had said that Senator Kwakwanso will visit the president-elect, one would say no because the election had not been conducted. We (the parties) were all battling among ourselves to win the election. But once the election is over, we have to come together. Nigeria is above any individual and we have to promote the unity of the country and see that democracy thrives and moves Nigeria to the promised land.

“The fact that Akpabio visited our office despite being an opposition shows that he knows and understands the capacity of the NNPP. If you are talking of political parties in Nigeria today, you must mention the NNPP. Our doors are open to any candidate to visit our office to seek support. The visit is a normal thing in politics.”

