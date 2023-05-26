Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Kikelomo Adijat Adegoke as the substantive Accountant General of Oyo State.

The Head of Service, Mrs. Olubunmi Oni mni, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Oni said the appointment took effect on Thursday, May 26, 2023.

The Oyo State Governor also approved the appointment of eleven Permanent Secretaries in the civil service.

The Permanent Secretaries include: Dr. Olabode Ladipo; Dr. Oyewole Tunde Aremu; Abosede Esther Owoeye; Ismail Abass Adebukola Bioku; Folajinmi Daramola Oni; Dolapo Oluremilekun Popoola; Hakeem Toyin Salami; Tajudeen Raji; Paul Amole Okunloye Oyekunle; Bassir Kolawole Kazeem and Taiwo Olafimihan Adewale.

Appointed as executive secretaries by Makinde are Olusola Orobode and Muibat Olaide Lasisi.

The Head of Service said the appointments came as a result of thorough screening and outstanding performance of the affected officers.

Another statement on Friday conveyed Makinde’s approval of the dualization of the 8.3kilometres Akobo-Ojurin- Olorunda Abaa/Odogbo Barracks road.

The statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government & Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Joel Ajagbe, held that the project will be executed by Lagelu Local Government at a cost of N9.6 billion.

The road, when completed, is expected to ameliorate the hard times commuters usually face plying the road.