A Non-Governmental Organisation, Young Men Christian Association (YMCA), in collaboration with the Association of Small Scale Agro Producers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN) have trained 65 women in Nasarawa State on climate change solutions and how to cope with the global contemporary situation.

Executive secretary of the organization, Ango Adams, made this known during a one-day sensitisation workshop on value chain diversication in agriculture in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital.

Adamu explained that climate change is a tropical issue that affects everybody in the world which is why the YMCA, in collaboration with African Activist for Climate Change organised a train trainee programme for women and youths on value chain diversification In agriculture to mitigate change and also prepare farmers to make choices In taking other decisions.

“In life, man has decided to work because of resources but nature is fighting us because human wants are insatiable, and man has done much damage to the environment which brought so many hardships like flooding decertification which apparently resulted in food insecurity.

“Now we are trying to encourage our participants not to give up but also make a do with other means to improve their resources knowing too well that the change has come to stay” he added.

They opined that since the system greatly affects other crops there is a need for a change of focus, “If you are into rice production make sure you do another thing additional like processing, livestock keeping and other business, but that does not keep you away from rice farming because if this one fails you may have another thing to relay on” he advised.

Speaking at the event one of the resource persons, Dr. Vincent Aya, who also duel on the topic “value chain/diversification in agriculture to mitigate climate change in Nasarawa state” reiterated that since human needs are insatiable and climate change has come to stay, there is every need to accommodate it and employ other alternatives.

“Since we must survive and women are more vulnerable in the society they are brought together for the training so that they will go back home and be able to implement, start thinking of what they are taught to do”.

The workshop which was co-sponsored by Oxfam in Nigeria and supported by African Activists for Climate Justice (AACJ) Project, drew participants from five local government areas (LGAs) of the state including Kokona, Lafia, Akwanga, Nassarawa Eggon and Obi respectively.

