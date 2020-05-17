Yesterday, today and tomorrow (I)

We cannot over emphasize the importance of time. Our lives is a sum total of the time we live. Every day we are each allotted twenty four hours and our lives is the total amount of time we have spent on the earth. Time is indeed the most precious commodity on the earth.

If our lives will count we must understand the value of time. We must learn to maximize our time. Time lost can never regained. We cannot recycle time so we must make the most of it.

“Time is free, but it’s priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. Once you’ve lost it you can never get it back.” Harvey Macka

We can divide time into yesterday, today and tomorrow or past, present and future. Each of the three segments of time is related. The past usually determines the present and the present will determine the future. The most critical of the time segments is today. You cannot change the yesterday. Yesterday is gone and gone forever so there is no point brooding over the past. Living life today with the shadow of the past is a complete waste of time.

“You can’t have a better tomorrow if you are thinking about yesterday all the time.” Charles Kettering

The past is gone forever but the present is the only time we have now. The future is not guaranteed but we can shape it by what we do today. Today is very critical. What we do today can be likened to planting seeds. The seeds we plant today will yield a harvest tomorrow and If we do not plant any seeds today we will lack when harvest comes tomorrow.

Today, the “now zone”, is the most crucial time we have. Yesterday is gone and tomorrow is in the hands of God. We need to invigorate ourselves in the now zone. We need to maximize our time to do constructive things; the now zone is the time to seize and maximize opportunities. Today is the time to make choices and decisions that will determine how tomorrow will turn out. Today is moving fast and before you know it, it will have become yesterday.

Today must not be wasted. Today is no time to engage in unproductive activities that will have no positive bearing on our future. Today is no time to complain, murmur and gossip. Today must be maximized to create the future we desire.

“Watch your steps. Use your head. Make use of every chance you get. These are desperate times”. Ephesians 5:16

TO BE CONTINUED.

