The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has officially announced the immediate reinstatement of several key officials in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday night by Ayoade Arike Folashade, Secretary to the State Government

Kogi State.

According to the statement, the reinstatement of the Auditor-General and the commissioners is subject to the scrutiny and confirmation of the House of Assembly before they can resume their duties.

“Note that these individuals had previously submitted their resignation letters in March. Their reinstatement has been carefully considered and approved by the State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

“We trust that the reinstatement of these officials will further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the state government in delivering its mandate to the people of Kogi State.

The following individuals have been approved to resume their previous positions: Jibrin Momoh: Former State’s Accountant General

Pharm. Jamiu Abdulkarim Asuku: Former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Yakubu Okala: Former State Auditor-General, Idris Asiwaju Asiru: Former Commissioner for Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning and Barr Momodu Ozigi Deedat: Former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.